Boxing For The World 5K Run a Success in Puerto Rico

Last Sunday (July 22nd) in Caguas, Puerto Rico, Boxing For The World staged a 5K run, which served as a fundraiser for The Make A Wish Foundation of Puerto Rico facility . The facility (home) houses children with Cancer and other terminal illnesses. The facility sustained major damages due to Hurricane Maria .

The main sponsor was the WBC and their WBC Cares program.

No less than 20 of the greatest fighters in Puerto Rico took part in the walk such as:

Tito Trinidad, Juanma Lopez, Ivan “Iron Boy” Calderón, Orlando “El fenomeno” Cruz, Alex ” El Nene” Sanchez, Daniel “Pipino” Alicea, Daniel Santos, Victor “Luvy” Calleja, Josue Dickie Camacho, Nelson ” El Fueguete” Dieppa, Mac Williams, Angel ” La Abispa” Chacon, Samuel Serrano, Alfredo “El Salsero” Escalera, Angel “Cholo” Espada, Andy ” El Huracan” Agosto, Jesus Rojas, Manny Maldonado (olimpico), Aristides Gonzalez and John John Molina.

Also on hand was Trinidad’s mother, Dona Irma, who served over a 1000 bowls of her famous chicken broth.

Mercedes Simmons, who is a board member for Boxing For The World as well as the CEO of Pretty Girl Promotions was ecstatic about the turnout for the great event.

“We are so happy that the legends of Puerto Rico boxing came out to support this very important cause. The building is vital for those children in need, and we are on our way to rehabbing the facility after the terrible damage it sustained during the hurricane. The WBC really came through, and really was a huge help to this fundraiser.” said Simmons.

“WBC did a great thing. I informed them that Daniel Alicea’s WBC Continental belt and NABF belt were stolen from him house while he was undergoing chemotherapy. When I approached Mauricio Sulaiman and Jill Diamond from the WBC, without hesitation they agreed to redo the belts and also sponsor the 5k”

“The first edition of Boxing for the World 5k, a project of I am Working for the World Foundation exceeded our expectations,” said Abner DiSilva, President of I’m Working for the World Foundation. “For the first time in Puerto Rico’s history we were able to unite boxing legends under one roof for a great cause . These boxing icons changed their boxing gloves for sneakers and ran/walked to help those in need. This is the beginning of our new model, to maximize their reach to bring awareness to humanitarian needs not only in the island but in the entire world .

Everyone should do their part, not just with words but with actions. We’re grateful for overwhelming support and we hope more Athletes and people join our movement . We’ve already received calls inquiring about our next event and for that we are grateful.”