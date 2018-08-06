Boxing Returns To Plymouth; Gomez Ready For Home Return

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Cristian Hoskin Gomez insists he’d “fight for free” in Plymouth as he gets ready for another home fight at the Guildhall next month.

The busy Spaniard has already boxed on seven occasions over 2018 and will see action in the city he resides for a third time.

Craig Birch.

He will feature on BCB Promotions’ next offering at the Plymouth Guildhall on Saturday September 15, on a show which has been titled

‘Revenge or Repeat.’

The 23-year-old was born to a Spanish mother and an English father and lived in Cadiz, before moving to Devon at the age of 10.

He’s approaching his half century of pro bouts after racking up 46 contests and travels all over the country to take on the top prospects.

The Guildhall holds happy memories for him after winning his first and only title, the eight-round British Challenge title, on those

grounds.

Outpointing the unbeaten Tom Duff by two rounds, 78-76, in 2016 was a career highlight and he’s looking to make another statement on his

own turf.

Hoskin Gomez may be perceived as holding ‘journeyman’ status himself, but he wants to go toe-to-toe with another road warrior at the

Guildhall.

He said: “Some people struggle with journeyman, but I know I wouldn’t. I’m friends with most of them, but that always goes out of the

window.

“If I can get one, I’ll be looking for an early stoppage. I’ve done it before and I can do it again. That would be a great result for

me.

“I’ve enjoyed my career so far, I knew what I was getting into and I haven’t had the results I should’ve had. I want to carry on until

I feel like I can’t do it anymore.

“I’ve been in some wars, so I want to try a box a little more because I knew I can do that. I’ll always try to do the best I can.

“I’ve not asked what I’m getting paid for fighting in Plymouth, as far as I’m concerned I’d fight for free. It’s a buzz to have that

support when you get into the ring.

“I’ve had a bit of break, as I’ve done a lot already this year, and I’m ready to to again, Bring on September 15 and whatever the rest

of 2018 has in store for me.”

The main event at the Guildhall will see Plymouth’s Des Newton and Henry Janes clash in a rematch for the British Challenge lightweight

title.

There will be plenty of other local talent on show for the September 15 bill, with six bouts already confirmed for the under-card.

Jordan Platt, from Launceston in Cornwall, takes on Plymouth’s own Mohamed Mahmoud, in might prove to be a super lightweight slugfest.

Townley features looking for a ninth from 10 outings as a super lightweight paid performer. ‘The Terminator’ won an eight-rounder on

February 9 at the Guildhall.

Launceston’s Wes Smith has three successes under those lights to his credit, along with a draw away from home, in the super lightweight

ranks.

DP Carr, from Sidcup in Kent, and Paul Roberts, of Chard in Somerset, will make the trip to Devon to occupy the home corner at lightweight

and super bantam respectively.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £35 or £60 ringside, and can be purchased by calling 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6.30pm on fight night,

with the first bell expected for 7.30pm.