Boxing Weight Classes | Super-featherweights

Steve is an experienced boxing writer and author. He has been writing about boxing for over 12 years and has attended over 150 shows. He has written and published nine books on the sport. He is the host on a boxing podcast called Boxing Asylum.

Finding itself nestled neatly between featherweight and lightweight the super-featherweight division is home for competitors competing from 126-130lbs. Contrary to assumption it is not a recently-created division and the New York State Athletic Commission was sanctioning bouts within this weight class as early as the 1930s.

The division is going through a transition point at present with vacant belts and new fighters at the weight settling down and looking to make a play for top dog status.

The IBF belt is currently vacant after Japan’s Kenichi Ogawa was unceremoniously stripped after defeating Tevin Farmer and testing positive for a banned substance. The Ogawa win was controversial as it was, with many perceiving Philadelphia’s Farmer to have done enough over 12 rounds. The fight was declared a no contest. The title had originally been stripped from Gervonta Davis after he failed to make weight in a defence against challenger Francisco Fonseca. Farmer will now face fellow contender Billy Dib in Australia on August 3 to determine a winner.

Should Farmer get past Dib, as expected, then he will most likely unify with the previously mentioned Davis who now holds the WBA ‘Super’ world title that he beat up Jesus Cuellar for earlier this year. A vibrant character both in and out of the ring Davis has been as famous for his Twitter spats with fellow fighters, including Golden Boy prospect Ryan Garcia, as for his championship wins.

The WBO belt is vacant and Top Rank prospect Christopher Diaz will box Japan’s Masayuki Ito for the title on July 28 in Florida. Mexico’s Miguel Berchelt is recognised in most quarters as the main main in the division and he holds the WBC strap. Berchelt inherited the main title after initially winning the interim crown and cemented his position with a good points win over Francisco Vargas in 2017. Miguel then outboxed and defused the threat of Takashi Miura later that year, but some injuries and two wins over nondescript opponents so far this year have slowed the momentum of the 26-year-old and he is in need of a big win to recapture the boxing public’s imagination.

Ryan Garcia is only 19 but at 15-0 and with an unusual demographic of fight fan singing his praises (teenage girls love his regular social media musings) he is being groomed as a Pay-Per-View star of the future. While Gervonta Davis holds the WBA ‘Super’ bauble, the world champion at 130 for that organisation is Alberto Machado. Trained by Freddie Roach, southpaw Machado was last seen outboxing overmatched Rafael Mensah in Las Vegas. Jezreel Corrales, who Machado knocked out to take the title, is also still a relevant player.

Many great fighters have passed through the 130-pound weight class over the years including: Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, Alexis Arguello and Azumah Nelson. Floyd Mayweather turned pro at super-featherweight and reigned as the WBC champion. South Africa’s Brian Mitchell made 12 defences of his WBA super-featherweight crown in the 1980s and holds the record to this day for most defences. Defending in Spain, Italy, the United States and the UK (defeating Jim McDonnell in a 1988 title defence) Mitchell retired on his own terms in 1995 and was only beaten once, very early in his career in his native South Africa by a domestic rival.

