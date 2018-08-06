The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Luke Campbell faces Yvan Mendy in a WBC Lightweight World title Final Eliminator at Wembley Stadium connected by EE on September 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The rivals will go again in a highly-anticipated rematch of their December 2015 fight which Mendy won via a shock split decision at The O2 in London.

Olympic gold medallist Campbell endured a harsh lesson at the hands of Mendy, picking himself up off the canvas for the first time in his professional career.

Frenchman Mendy is ranked number one at Lightweight with the WBC and is undefeated since 2015, winning ten bouts and picking up the WBC Silver Lightweight title along the way.

Campbell went on a five-fight winning streak after suffering his first career loss to Mendy, before being edged out by Jorge Linares last September in another split decision loss when challenging for the Venezuelan’s WBA title.

He returned to winning ways against Troy James in May and is determined to avenge his loss to Mendy before fighting for a World title under new trainer Shane McGuigan.

“I want to clear Mendy off my record,” said Campbell. “For reasons that I’ve talked about previously I should have never got in to the ring that night but what’s done is done, and I can’t wait to right that wrong on my record on fight night.”

“Mendy’s always been on my list for sure, he’s been winning and it will be a very tough fight. He is a tough competitor, strong and durable.

“I am now a completely different person and a different fighter all-round. I’m 10 times better than I was when he beat me three-and-a-half years ago. I’m bigger, I’m wiser, my boxing ability is 10 times what it was back then.

“I’ve already struck up a great relationship with Shane and I have no doubt that he is going to take me to the next level. I want to become a World Champion and Shane has a proven track record of achieving that with his fighters.”

“I’m within touching distance of landing a shot at the WBC World title and Luke Campbell is standing in my way,” said Mendy. “I’m willing to fight anyone to get my hands on that green belt – I beat him before and I will do it again. This time he will not hear the final bell.”

“I knew that Eddie Hearn would do his best to make this rematch happen and I’ll be fully prepared on September 22. Seven fights and two and a half years later, it’s time to confirm that I deserve the chance to fight for the WBC title.”

“This is probably the biggest moment of Luke’s career so far,” said Eddie Hearn. “Win and he could challenge Mikey Garcia for the title, lose and his aspirations of fighting for a World title are over. It’s a 50-50 fight and a great addition to what will be a huge night of boxing.”

Campbell vs. Mendy lands on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s Heavyweight unification blockbuster with Russian powerhouse Alexander Povetkin at Wembley Stadium connected by EE on September 22.

