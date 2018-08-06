Nevada Boxing HOF Plans Weekend Filled with Events and Stars

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Michelle Corrales-Lewis, the CEO of the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, announced a complete schedule for events for the Hall’s sixth annual induction weekend.

Remaining tickets for the meet and greet and the gala can be purchased at the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame’s website at nvbhof.com or by going to https://www.eventbrite.com/o/nevada-boxing-hall-of-fame-6352624255

The prestigious induction ceremony will conclude the weekend and will be held on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 7-10 p.m. in the Augustus Ballroom at Caesars Palace. The ceremony, which annually honors the best from Nevada’s rich boxing history, will be filled with boxing superstars.

Former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid, an ex-amateur boxer and professional judge, will headline the 2018 slate of inductees.

In addition to Reid, others being inducted are former women’s pound-for-pound champion Laila Ali, the daughter of the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali; three-division world champion Sugar Shane Mosley; ex-heavyweight champion Chris Byrd; former featherweight champion Kevin Kelley; power-punching ex-heavyweight Earnie Shavers; former Nevada state welterweight champion Don Miner; Top Rank president Todd duBoef; and long-time judge Jerry Roth. Being inducted posthumously are arch rivals Alexis Arguello and Aaron Pryor; Henry Armstrong; Jack “Doc” Kearns and promoter Bill Miller.

Among the many boxing legends who are confirmed to attend are Michael and Leon Spinks; Evander Holyfield; Roy Jones Jr.; Chad Dawson; Badou Jack; Jessie Vargas; Shawn Porter; Brandon Rios; Lamon Brewster; Ray Mercer; Michael Carbajal; Angel Manfredy; Joel Casamayor; Mike McCallum and Eddie Mustafa Muhammad.Many other notable boxers are expected to attend.

“This is a wonderful class and we are very proud of all of them and we’re eager to celebrate their many accomplishments in this wonderful sport,” Corrales-Lewis said. “We have come up with a full slate of events to make this an entire celebratory weekend. In a short period of time, we have built a reputation as a first-class Hall of Fame and the fighters look forward to this event every year. We are continually looking for ways to improve and I believe this will be our best year yet.”