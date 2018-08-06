Youssef Khoumari enjoyed his performance against Kristian Laight

Lightweight Youssef Khoumari has spoken of the benefit of fighting on ‘bigger cards’ and praised his performance over Kristian Laight.

The 22-year-old has an immaculate record so far in his short career, winning all four bouts with one coming inside the scheduled distance.

With manager and promoter Steve Goodwin having a fruitful relationship with David Haye’s Hayemaker, it paved the way for the talented Londoner to feature on an impressive televised card earlier this year which was headline by decorated Olympian Joe Joyce.

And Khoumari, who is part of Xavier Miller’s growing stable out of IQ Boxing, admits that boxing a fighter like Laight so early in his career can only benefit him in the long run.

“My last performance was good, my team was happy and even though we know what we need to work on in the gym, it was a nice performance,” he said.

“I got to box an experienced boxer in Kristian Laight, I felt like I learned a lot from being it and that’s only going to help me improve as a fighter.

“It was good to experience a bigger show as well, I have been lucky that I have fought on some good shows but I was grateful for the opportunity to fight on someone like Joe Joyce’s undercard.

“I enjoyed fighting on George Groves‘ undercard at Wembley and to be on the Hayemaker Joyce show was another great experience for me.

“We know as a team where we are going but at the minute fighting on shows like I have been is only going to be good experience for me and my career.

