Brummie pair added to Gavin undercard

Birmingham duo – middleweight Daryl Pearce and super welterweight, Jordan Clayton – have been added to Frankie Gavin’s European Welterweight Title warm-up next month.

The 32 year-old takes on Kerman Lejarraga in the Spaniard’s back yard of Bilbao on 17th November. As Gavin, the former Commonwealth and British Champion, steps up camp, he will take part in a warm-up bout at the Holiday Inn, Smallbrook Queensway.

The five-fight dinner show will also feature Gavin’s stablemate Brad ‘Bosh’ Thomas, and Central Area heavyweight champion, Kash Ali.

The show, ‘Bilbao Bound’, takes place on Sunday, 16th September. Tickets are £65 to include a two-course Sunday lunch or £35 standard unreserved. Tickets can be purchased by calling 07900 741 617