Carl Frampton plans to target Josh Warrington and Oscar Valdez after Luke Jackson fight

Interim WBO featherweight champion Carl “The Jackal” Frampton has revealed he plans to target fellow titleholders Josh Warrington and Oscar Valdez in he gets past Australia’s Luke Jackson on August 18 at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The 31-year-old made the comments as he announced he had signed an exclusive management deal with MTK Global who have been acting for the former IBF and WBA super bantamweight champion in an advisory capacity since he split from long-time manager and promoter Barry McGuigan last year.

“I’m delighted to be able to sign an official managerial contract with MTK Global,” said Frampton, 25-1 (14). “It’s an organisation I feel I can trust to be looking out for me and that’s not easy to find in boxing.

“Although I have always been delighted with the advisory role MTK Global played in my career, I’m very happy and proud to upgrade the agreement to a full managerial one.

“Everyone can see what MTK Global is doing in the world of boxing. They seem to be taking over and they’re signing quality fighters all over the world.

“I’ve made some very close friends at MTK Global and they’re aware of what I want to do in my career. They’re getting me big fights in big arenas. Windsor Park is an obvious example.”

Frampton is already planning for fights after his Windsor Park showdown with unbeaten but untested Jackson, 16-0 (7). If successful against the 33-year-old Tasmanian, Frampton sees himself sharing the square circle with IBF titleholder Warrington 27-0 (6) of Leeds or fully-fledged WBO champion Valdez 24-0 (19) of Mexico.

“I’m looking to push on and fight for a world title either against Josh Warrington or Oscar Valdez in my next fight,” said Frampton.