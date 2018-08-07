Luke Jackson claims Carl Frampton is “good, but not great”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Australian featherweight contender Luke “Action” Jackson 16-0 (7) believes Carl “The Jackal” Frampton 25-1 (14) is past his prime and says the world will witness his coming out party at Belfast’s Windsor Park on August 18.

The 33-year-old Jackson, who is from the Tasmanian capital of Hobart but trains for his fights on the mainland at Billy Hussein’s Bodypunch Gym in the Sydney suburb of Lakemba, finished off his last sparring session in Australia on Tuesday ahead of his flight to Dubai on Wednesday where he will bivouac for four days before continuing on to Belfast.

“Across the board he is phenomenal, but I don’t think he is as good as he once was,” said Jackson in an interview published by Fightnews. “In the first fight against Leo Santa Cruz he boxed out of his skin and deserved to win, but he hasn’t looked the same since.

“Carl is a very good fighter who does everything good, but I don’t honestly think he does anything great.”

The 31-year-old interim WBO featherweight champion is two years younger than Jackson but has a lot more pro miles on the clock than the Australian Olympian, who took up boxing late and represented his country at the London 2012 games.

“We are going to punch each other in the head. I don’t really care if what I say upsets him,” continued Jackson.

“I respect him as a fighter, I respect him as a man, but I am coming to beat him, not coming over to be friends.

“I don’t know if he wants me to call him a Hall of Fame fighter or the greatest, but I don’t think he is.

“He is very beatable and I think I can beat him, simple as that.”

Earlier this week Jackson responded to a post on Twitter that listed him as the tenth best fighter in Australia pound-for-pound, nine places below Manny Pacquiao-conqueror Jeff “The Fighting Schoolteacher” Horn 18-1-1 (12).

“Beat Carl Frampton in 12 days and I’ll be #1 P4P,” he posted.