Rematch between Dereck Chisora and Dillian Whyte is a natural, says trainer Don Charles

Boxing coach Don Charles says his charge Dereck Chisora 29-8 (21) deserves a shot at redemption against leading heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte after the 34-year-old Zimbabwe-born Londoner breathed new life into his career with a stunning eighth round knockout of perennial contender Carlos Takam 35-5-1 (27) on the undercard of the Whyte’s razor-thin points victory over New Zealand’s Joseph Parker at London’s O2 Arena on July 28.

“The natural fight right now for the British audience – for everybody – is Chisora-Whyte II in my opinion,” Charles told Sky Sports. “The winner then deserves to get a shot at either [Deontay] Wilder or [Anthony] Joshua.”

Chisora dropped a 12-round split decision to Brixton’s Whyte in December 2016 but has now won three out of four contests since. The 30-year-old “Body Snatcher”, 24-1 (17), impressively survived a rally in the championship rounds from former WBO champion Parker to hold on for a close points victory in a fight that also saw the big Kiwi hit the deck twice – one from a head clash, the other time from a punch.

“He fought very well. He dropped Parker, he brutalised Parker,” said Charles of the fight. “Sometimes you’ve got to win ugly, but he won, that’s the main thing.

“That match between Dereck and Dillian, in my opinion, that should happen. I don’t think Dillian has many options because of the Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder situation.”

Britain’s Joshua, 21-0 (20), is scheduled to face once-beaten Russian Alexander Povetkin 34-1 (24) at Wembley Stadium in defence of his titles on September 22. He recently signed a two-fight deal with the venue that locked in this fight and a following bout in April next year against an opponent to be named.

WBC champion Wilder 40-0 (39) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama in the United States is reportedly close to a deal to face lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 26-0 (19) in December this year if the self-proclaimed “Gypsy King” gets past Francesco Pianeta 35-4-1 (21) on the undercard of Carl Frampton versus Luke Jackson at Belfast’s Windsor Stadium on August 18.

The other fight that Charles likes for Chisora is against American behemoth Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, 21-0-1 (18). The 300-pound Brooklynite recently signed with British promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing.

“Most definitely, that kind of fight would interest us and they could sort, because I believe they are under Eddie Hearn, so that would be easy to make,” Charles said. “That would be a barnstormer again. Jarrell Miller being a talker, the lead-up would be very entertaining.

“The power is here in Britain. We would rather fight here, but if we have to go to the States, then the States it is. Really and truly, we want to perform at home.”