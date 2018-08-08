Featherweight prospect Michael Conlan looking forward to USA return

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former amateur star and fast-rising featherweight prospect Michael Conlan 8-0 (5) is looking forward to returning to the United States after a successful homecoming fight at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland in June when he defeated Adeilson Dos Santos 19-5 (15) on points over eight rounds.

The 26-year-old Belfast boxer has fought six of his eight pro bouts in the USA. In July last year he travelled to Brisbane, Australia to appear on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao versus Jeff Horn welterweight title fight in front of 51,000 fight fans at Suncorp Stadium.

“It’s not going to be hard to adjust to going back to the States,” said Conlan as he awaits news of his next assignment in the States. “I boxed all around the world as an amateur.

“Back then I saw the full spectrum. I boxed in the Olympics and then in much smaller competitions with hardly anyone there. I know how to adjust.

“Venues, atmospheres – they all change. This game is a business and a lot of my business is going to be based in the US. It’s a different feeling to boxing in Belfast.”

Although Conlan defeated Dos Santos comfortably, he remains critical of his performance against the Brazilian and believes he could’ve done better on the night.

“Looking back on my last fight I’m critical of myself,” he said. “I would have liked to have got him out of there but we worked on some new things, which was good.

“This kind of performance will set me up for the bigger fights. I wanted to set my feet more and throw harder shots but I was able to do my new things in a real fight against a proper opponent.”