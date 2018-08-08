Floyd Mayweather Jr believes Vasyl Lomachenko is an easier option for Mikey Garcia than Errol Spence Jr

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Retired former welterweight boss Floyd Mayweather Jr believes that undefeated WBC and IBF lightweight champion Mikey Garcia 39-0 (30) would have an easier time against WBA lightweight champion Vasyl “Hi-Tech” Lomachenko 11-1 (9) at 135-pounds than Errol Spence Jr 24-0 (21) at welterweight.

The 41-year-old former pound-for-pound number one made the comments after multi-division champion Garcia, 30, revealed his plans to jump up two weight classes and face Spence Jr at 147-pounds.

Mayweather Jr, who came out of retirement to soundly defeated MMA star Conor McGregor in a widely-panned boxing match last year, insists that Lomachenko isn’t as beatable as he first appears and has already shown holes in his game in his up-off-the-canvas win over former champion Jorge Linares 44-4 (27) at Madison Square Garden in New York in May.

“With the Errol Spence fight, that’s tough, you know, that’s a tough fight for him. That’s definitely a tough fight for him,” said Mayweather in an interview with Fighthype.

“His chances of beating Lomachenko are much better than his chances of beating Errol Spence. Lomachenko can’t take it to the body.

“Lomachenko can’t take it to the body and we already have seen that Lomachenko got knocked down and he didn’t even get hit hard. So anything can happen in the sport of boxing.”

Garcia opened up about the idea of facing Spence Jr in the lead up to his unification bout with Robert Easter Jr last month, who he defeated soundly on points to add the IBF strap to his WBC belt at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Mayweather Jr 50-0 (27) set the boxing world on fire when he was fighting, winning versions of world titles from super featherweight through to welterweight and becoming the highest paid combat sports athlete in history with total career earnings estimated to be in the range of USD $700 million.

Since the retirement of Mayweather Jr last year an increasing number of boxing fans and pundits have installed Ukrainian southpaw Lomachenko as the number one boxer on their pound-for-pound lists.