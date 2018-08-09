Former world title challenger Danny Williams announces retirement from boxing

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Mike Tyson-conqueror Danny Williams is finally hanging up the gloves after a lengthy career that saw him defend his British heavyweight title more times than any other boxer apart from Henry Cooper.

The 45-year-old “Brixton Bomber” bows out with a record of 52-27 (39) after losing to former Commonwealth lightweight champion Lee McAllister by 10th round stoppage last month.

His performance was a long way removed from his glory days in the early 2000s when he shocked the world by knocking out Mike Tyson in four rounds in 2004.

“I was terrible (against McAllister in Aberdeen) and couldn’t get my shots out,” said Williams to the Evening Express. “A peak Danny Williams would have ended it in the second round.

“But, (he paused), this is old Danny Williams.

“If you were to come and fight me it would have been different. But he backed up and threw combinations and boxed very smart. McAllister did very well.”

Williams is testament to the old adage that boxing is a sport that provides for the highest of highs and lowest of lows. His one-armed win over Mark Potter remains a highlight of his 23-year career in the ring.

“I had some really good moments, and some really bad moments,” said Williams, who challenged Vitali Klitschko for the WBC heavyweight title in 2004. “My career has been really up and down. Things like beating Mark Potter and becoming the only fighter in the history of boxing to win a fight with a dislocated shoulder, that cannot be taken away from me. Nor can being second only to Henry Cooper in (British) title defences.”

Williams has some work lined up in Nigeria that ironically sounds more dangerous than his previous career as a boxer.

“I am going to do some bodyguard work in Nigeria. It is a very risky job as I will have a gun with me – I have a gun licence. I am definitely, totally finished with boxing,” said Williams.