Matchroom Boxing announces Jarrell Miller vs Tomasz Adamek added to inaugural DAZN card in Chicago

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The rumoured heavyweight clash between top ten contender Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller 21-0-1 (18) and faded former light heavyweight and cruiserweight champion Tomasz “Goral” Adamek 53-5 (31) will take place on the undercard of Jessie Vargas versus Thomas Dulorme fight from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on October 6.

The “Worlds Collide” card will be the first foray into the United States by England’s Matchroom Boxing and will double as the US-debut of sports streaming service DAZN.

The 41-year-old Adamek, who moved up to heavyweight almost a decade ago after winning the WBC title at 175-pounds and claiming the IBF, Ring and lineal cruiserweight championships, has won his last three fights against limited opposition after getting stopped in 10 by Eric Molina in April 2016.

See Also

“Thank you to Eddie Hearn for the opportunity to fight in Chicago again,” said Ademek at a media conference held at the Chicago fight venue on Wednesday. “13 years ago was my first fight and I’m ready to go again on October 6 and October 6 is my day. We start our training camp on Monday.

“I want to say good luck to my opponent Jarrell Miller, I respect him, he is a good boy, a young boy. I am older and smarter, we will see who is better on October 6.”

A win for the New Jersey-based Polish veteran would be considered an upset over the WBA, IBF and WBO number three ranked heavyweight.

“Adamek made me kind of hungry when he called me a boy,” said Miller, 30. “He is a legend but when you fight a young stud like me, sometimes parents get their butt whipped. This young man is going to take it to pops.

“The heavyweight division in booming right now. Adamek stepped up in the blink of an eye to take this fight and I take my hat off to him but bring the ambulance because it’s gunna be an early night.

“I’m not going to spend an extra round in that ring. AJ might be the best in England but he isn’t the best in America and that’s the way I see it. Hard work, dedication, cheeseburgers, let’s get it.”