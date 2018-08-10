2016 U.S. Olympic trials champion Paul Kroll turns pro this Friday night in Philadelphia

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

As part of the nine-bout card this Friday night at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials champion, Paul Kroll will make his long awaited pro debut in a junior middleweight bout scheduled for four-rounds.

The show is promoted by King’s Promotions, and will be headlined by an eight-round junior welterweight bout between Tyrone Crawley Jr. (7-1) of Philadelphia against Ricardo Garcia (14-3, 9 KOs) of Dominican Republic for the WBF title.

Kroll of Philadelphia is set to take on DeAngelo Alcorn of Searcy, Arkansas.

“I am excited. It has been a long time that I have been waiting to turn pro,” said Kroll. “Training has been good. It was a perfect camp. I have been on weight since three days before the weigh-in.”

He doesn’t know much about Alcorn, but Kroll will be ready for whatever Alcorn brings to the ring on Friday night.

“All I know is his name, and he will need some aspirin after I am done with him.”

Living up to big expectations is not a problem for Kroll.

“I do not feel any pressure. I have been an underdog my whole life. I just feel with my coach Dirk Gooden with me, I can beat anyone. I have a great support system that helps me through whatever I need.”

Kroll wants to just continue fighting on his way to being a contender in the welterweight division.

“I just want to be active, and fight a lot. That will keep me crisp and sharp. After that, I am willing to fight whomever.”

In the amateurs, Kroll plied his trade alongside some of the best prospects in the sport, and their success motivates him to be great.

“Myself, Christian Carto, Jaron Ennis and Darmani Rock all came up together. They are my brothers. We competed in all the tournaments together and I want us all to become world champions.”

“I just want to say it’s “Punsiher” time on Friday. This is a dream come true to make my professional debut in my hometown. I promise my family, friends and everyone who supports me that I will become world champion.

In the eight-round co-feature Christopher Brooker (13-5, 5 KOs) of Philadelphia takes on Eric Moon (7-1, 6 KOs) of Marietta, GA in a super middleweight bout.

In six-round bouts:

Poindexter Knight (4-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia battles Greg Averil Young (4-0, 1 KO) of Hoover, AL in a welterweight clash.

In a battle of undefeated super featherweights, Joshafat Ortiz (4-0, 2 KOs) of Reading, PA fights Javier Oquendo (3-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia.

Rasheed Johnson (3-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia takes on Tony Morris (4-1-1, 2 KOs) of Jacksonville, FL in a welterweight bout.

In four-round bouts:

Rasheen Brown of Philadelphia makes his pro debut against Bryann Perez (2-10, 1 KOs) of Dallas, TX in a super bantamweight affair.

James Martin (1-0) of Philadelphia battles pro debuting Jonathan Burrs of Hagerstown, Maryland in a super welterweight bout.

Nicoy Clarke (1-1) of Jersey City, NJ squares off with pro debuting Jose Nunez of Reading, PA in a heavyweight bout.