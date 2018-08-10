The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

A glimpse into the mindset of Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter

SHOWTIME Sports® provides a glimpse into the mindsets of Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter as the two former world champions met face-to-face last week in New York City to officially announce their September 8 bout for the vacant WBC Welterweight World Championship, live on SHOWTIME (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.

The main event will pit two of the division’s biggest names against each other as former 147-pound champions Garcia (34-1, 20 KOs) and Porter (28-2-1, 17 KOs) are both eager regain their status at the pinnacle of one of boxing’s deepest divisions.

“I’m coming to fight and when I say that, I mean it,” said Garcia, who lost the WBC belt via a close split decision to Keith Thurman last year. “I feel motivated again and this gives me the opportunity to be back on the mountain top where I’ve been at for so long.”

“When you have a belt, everything else comes to you,” said Porter, who also lost to Thurman via decision in a 2016 Fight of the Year candidate. “I want the WBC title and I’ve said for a long time it didn’t matter who I had to go through to get it. It’s icing on the cake that it happens to be this gentleman next to me.”

The SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast also features top 147-pound contender Yordenis Ugas (22-3, 11 KOs) taking on Argentine power puncher Cesar Barrionuevo (34-3-2, 24 KOs) in a 147-pound title eliminator and unbeaten Polish heavyweight contender Adam Kownacki (17-0, 14 KOs) facing former heavyweight champion Charles Martin (25-1-1, 23 KOs).