“Homecoming” Open Workout a success

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Three-time, two-division world champion “El Gallo” Jose Rivera held an open workout yesterday at Camp Get Right in Worcester, MA, in preparation for his comeback fight August 17, headlining “Homecoming, presented by Granite Chin Promotions (GCP) in association with Rivera Promotions Entertainment (RPE), at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Rivera (41-6-1, 24 KOs) headlines against Ruben “Modern Day Warrior” Galvan (27-26-4, 10 KOs) in the eight-round main event.

The name of the event is “Homecoming” because five fighters in action are from Worcester, including three who’ve never fought there before as professionals: Kendrick Ball, Jr. (9-1-2, 6 KOs), junior middleweight Khiary Gray (15-4, 11 KOs) and pro-debuting Eslih Owusu.

See Also

Ball, Jr. and Owusu, along with nearby Southbridge’s Wilfredo “El Sacaro” Pagan and Worcester’s Edwin Rosado, joined Rivera at last night’s open workout.

Tickets, priced at $75.00 (ringside) and $45.00 (general admission), are on sale and available to purchase at www.ThePalladium.net or the Palladium box office (general admission only), or by contacting Jose Rivera (elgallojar@gmail.com/508.864.6954), AJ Rivera (anthoneerivera@gmail.com/774.272.2269) or any of the fighters.

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET, first bout 7 p.m. ET.

Event sponsors include Lundgren Honda, Elm Wealth Group, Atty. Maria M. Rivera-Cotto, Championsofhealth.USANA.com, Chieftain Liquors, Centro Las America, Baystate Savings Bank, Pamela Laporte Realty, Worcester Vocero, ChrisFIT Xperience and Grille 57 (hosting the official weigh in and after party).

A portion of the proceeds will go to Spina Bifida Association of Greater New England.