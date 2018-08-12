WBC confirmed for fourth annual Box Fan Expo

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

“WBC” World Boxing Council has confirmed that that they will appear and hold a Meet & Greet with their fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the fourth Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday September 15, 2018 from 10am to 5pm, during Mexican Independence weekend. The Boxing Expo will also coincide with the highly anticipated rematch between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin, that will take place later that evening.

WBC will have merchandise, Fan pictures taken at their special photo booth with the green Belt, interactive games, meet & greet with Top Fighters and boxing celebrities.

The World Boxing Council is a Boxing elite sanctioning body and has as its maximum priority to work and protect for athlete’s safety and health inside and outside of the boxing ring. The WBC was founded in 1963 and lead by José Sulaiman who was unanimously elected on December 1975 as president and served in that capacity until the time of his death on January 16th, 2014.His son Mauricio Sulaiman has succeeded to the presidency since then. The WBC is now composed by 165 countries from around the world. Don José Some of their greatest champions are Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Julio Ceasar Chavez, Oscar de La Hoya, Sugar Ray Leonard, Floyd Mayweather,and Manny Pacquiao among others.

WBC joins WBA, Thomas Hearns, David Benavidez, José Benavidez, Badou Jack, Mia St.John, Jessie Vargas, Erik Morales and Fernando Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo..

About Box Fan Expo

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last three Expos such as Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Marco Antonio Barrera, Roy Jones Jr., Marcos Maidana, Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Mikey Garcia , Mia St.Johns, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Abner Mares, Jorge Linares, Brandon Rios and many more…

Exhibitors such as boxing gear, apparel, new equipment’s, energy drinks, alcohol, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans, media and the boxing industry.

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available online at:

https://boxfanexpo.eventbrite.com

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to Meet and Greet Boxing Superstars of today, current and former world champions, Legends of the sport and other boxing Celebrities at their booth. On Site, fans will experience different activities from Autograph Sessions, Photo Sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, as well as a chance to purchase merchandise and memorabilia from their booth, plus so much more… you won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo will also feature top boxing organizations, promoters, ring card girls, famous trainers and commentators as well as boxing gear companies “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”.

Throughout the several weeks leading up to the Event, there will be weekly updates on the many stars that will commit their appearance at the Boxing Expo. And for anyone in the Boxing industry or other Exhibitors (non-industry), who would like to be involved and reserve a Booth, contact Box Fan Expo:

Telephone number: (514) 572-7222 or Las Vegas Number (702) 997-1927

For any inquiries please email: boxfanexpo@gmail.com

More information on the Box Fan Expo is available at: http://www.boxfanexpo.com

You can follow Box Fan Expo on Twitter at: https://www.twitter.com/BoxFanExpo

and on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/BoxFanExpo