Eric is well known for his extensive weekly round-up of world boxing results, detailing key action, from the last seven days. Eric also writes weekly snips and snipes. Eric has a vast knowledge and in his spare time he is a boxing supervisor.

Accra, Ghana: Super Welter: Patrick Allotey (39-3) W PTS 12 Badru Lusambya (23-4-2). Super Middle: Emmanuel Martey (13-0) W TEC DEC 5 Sunday Ajuwa (13-4), Heavy: Richard Lartey Harrison (13-1) W TKO 2 Boniface Kabore (20-6). Super Welter: Justice Addy (16-4-1) W PTS 8 Daniel Aduku ((9-2-1).Super Middle: Emmanuel Quaye (2-8) W PTS 8 Eliasu Sulley (7-1). Super Feather: Alexis Kabore (28-3) W PTS 8 Samuel Akurugu.

Allotey vs. Lusambya

Allotey retains the WBO African title with unanimous decision over Ugandan veteran Lusambya. It was too easy for Allotey but it was not an impressive performance. Lusambya rocked Allotey with a left in the first round but that was the full extent of his success as Allotey even did enough to win that round and won every round from there. Allotey took a while to get into his stride but then he dominated the fight with his jab and Lusambya was never really able to pose any threat. Allotey had Lusambya in trouble in the ninth but could not turn his superiority into a stoppage win which disappointed his local fans. Scores 120-108 twice and 120-109 all for Allotey. The 27-year-old Allotey was defending the WBO African title for the first time. He has won 9 of his last 10 fights with the defeat coming against world rated Kanat Islam in 2016. Former Commonwealth title challenger Lusambya, 35, was 5-1 in his last 6 fights.

See Also

Martey vs. Ajuwa

This one was decided on the scorecards after the fight was stopped due to cuts. Martey was in control most of the way. A clash of heads saw both fighters curt with Martey’s cut looking worse. After five rounds it was decided that the respective cuts were too bad for the fight to continue so it went to the judges who all scored the fight to Martey 49-46 giving him the technical decision. Ghanaian champion Martey wins the vacant WBO African title. Martey was having his first fight since May last year and he needs to move up to some tougher opposition as he has beaten some very modest/poor fighters. Nigerian Ajuwa is now 1-3 in his last 4 fights.

Harrison vs. Kabore

Local heavyweight Harrison demolishes Kabore inside two rounds. Harrison came close to ending it in the first then crushed Kabore in the second. Harrison landed a brutal right uppercut followed by a left hook that put Kabore down. He barely beat the count and looked very shaky but was allowed to continue. Harrison battered Kabore to the canvas twice more but each time he just beat the count. When after the third knockdown the referee started to wipe Kabore’s gloves looking to let the fight continue Kabore’s second climbed the steps and the referee belatedly waived the fight over. The 6’5” Harrison collects the interim WBO African title with his tenth win by KO/TKO but again very low level opposition so totally untested. Kabore from Burkina Faso came in as a very late substitute and is only a cruiserweight so much too small to pose any threat to Harrison as he gets his second second round loss in a row.

Addy vs. Aduku

Former Ghanaian super light champion Addy gets close unanimous decision over fellow-Ghanaian Aduku in the most competitive fight of the night. Scores 78-76 twice and 77-75 all for Addy who is 3-3 in his last 6 fights. Aduku had won his last three.

Quaye vs. Sulley

An upset here as Quaye gives favoured Sulley his first loss. Scores 79-72, 78-72 and 78-75. This was meant to pad out Sulley’s record as they dragged Quaye out of retirement with his last fight being in 2012. Sulley’s seven victims had just five wins between them.

Kabore vs. Akurugu

Burkina Faso’s Kabore much too good for novice Akurugu and wins easy decision without losing a round. Scores 80-70, 80-71 and 80-72. After losing his first pro fight Kabore then won his next 25 before losing on points to Rey Vargas in 2016. Kabore suffered another loss last December being outpointed by Lodumo Lamati in South Africa.