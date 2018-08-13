Emilo Sanchez scores TKO win against Christopher Martin

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Emilio Sanchez (17-1, 11 KOs) made a successful move to featherweight by defeating Christopher Martin (30-11-3, 10 KOs) via fifth-round technical knockout in the scheduled eight-round main event of the Aug. 10 edition of LA FIGHT CLUB at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles and televised nationally on EstrellaTV’s Boxeo Estelar. Sanchez dropped Martin in the third round and continued punishing him until referee Jack Reiss called a halt to the fight at the end of the fifth round.

“I felt fast and strong,” said Emilio Sanchez. “This was my first fight after moving up to 126 pounds, and I felt stronger. I was working on landing my uppercuts and shots to the body. I have to talk to my manager Frank Espinoza and with Golden Boy Promotions, but I want to return as soon as possible.”

In tonight’s co-main event, Hector “El Finito” Tanajara Jr. (15-0, 5 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas defeated Emmanuel Morales (7-3, 4 KOs) of Cidra, Puero Rico via eight-round unanimous decision. Tanajara won with three scores of 80-72.

“I feel I did better than in my last performance,” said Hector Tanajara Jr. “He was really taking all of my punches. He [Morales] was a really tough opponent. I need to work on not letting people hold me on the inside, but I’m overall happy with the fight.”

Raymond Muratalla (5-0, 3 KOs) of Fontana, Calif. scored a knockdown en route to a four-round unanimous decision win against Guillaume Lorenzo (2-2) of Perpignan, France. Muratalla won with three scores of 40-35.

“It was good, and I had fun,” said Raymond Muratalla. “He had a good chin, so it was hard to get him out. I need to be more offensive. I hope I can fight again before the year ends.”

Oscar “El Motorcito” Acevedo (4-0) of Los Angeles, Calif. defeated experienced Mexican warrior Gerardo Molina (2-5, 1 KO) of Saucillo, Mexico via unanimous decision in a four-round 130-pound battle. Acevedo won with three scores of 40-36.

“This was a good learning experience,” said Oscar Acevedo. “I felt I needed to throw more punches, but he [Molina] was a tough opponent so I’m OK with my performance. I can’t wait to come back.”

Recky “The Terror” Dulay (11-3, 8 KOs) of Samar, Philippines scored a fifth-round knockout win against Juan Sandoval (7-23-1, 4 KOs) of San Bernardino, Calif. in a scheduled six-round lightweight clash that opened the night of action. Dulay sent Sandoval to the canvas with a right hand that immediately ended the fight at :35 of the aforementioned round

“It was a matter of time. I’m used to 10-round fights now,” said Recky Dulay. “The key was throwing a lot of combinations. I’m happy with my win.”

