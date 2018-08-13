Who Wins Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter?

Chris lives in U.S.A. He loves attending shows and chatting to boxing stars and sharing his opinion. He likes to write about UK and USA boxing news and you can read various news story’s ranging from interviews to opinion pieces.

The month of September is lining up to be a big one for the sport of boxing, as several big time fights will be going down in that month.

On September 8 we will see one of the most promising matchups of the year when former champions Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter collide inside of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The vacant WBC welterweight title will be at stake.

Garcia has held the WBC title at 140 and later 147 pounds before dropping the title to Keith Thurman in March of last year and he is dying to get the belt back.

“At the end of the day, my mindset is fully focused on September 8,” Garcia stated recently at a press event to announce the Porter fight. “I have to go grab this title and then you can ask me to fight anyone. I’ve never turned down an opponent in my career. I’m a fighter and this is what I do.”

Porter has called for a clash with Garcia for a few years now, and he has his wish.

“This wasn’t the first time someone has called me out and it won’t be the last,” said Garcia. “Come September 8, I will show the world once again why I am one of the best. At the end of the day, I have to go in there and make adjustments and do what I do best. I’ll set the tempo and the pace and take it one round at a time.

Porter concedes that this is a match he’s dying for.

“I think for a long time, watching Danny do what he does and hearing him say what he’d do to me, I got stirred up to the point where I really wanted this fight,” said Porter. “I made that known after his fight against Brandon Rios and I think that’s why we’re here right now.

“This is a great opportunity to get the fight I wanted for my career,” Porter added. “I’m thriving right now and you’ll see it all on fight night.”

Porter believes his style will be all wrong for Garcia.

“I’m a very difficult fighter to prepare for” Porter said. “You never know what you’ll get with me. I’m used to being the underdog and I thrive on it. I’m the more intelligent fighter at the end of the day.”

It’s obvious that each man Is confident, but who is going to win on September 8?

Looking at each man’s style, Garcia is a counter-puncher with sound fundamentals and a nice punch. He has changed the momentum of some of his fights through big counter punches that are well-timed and he has also shown a great chin.

Porter loves to press forward and bring the pressure. He is like a junk yard dog, always looking to bring some kind of action.

Logic figures we will see Garcia try to box against an onrushing Porter. This one will likely end up down to who is in better shape come fight night and who can take the others best shot.

If I had to pick I just might say Garcia, as he has risen to the occasion while being the underdog before.