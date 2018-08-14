Blair Cobbs Voted Prospect of the Year by Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Committee

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated welterweight, Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (10-7 KOs), who is promoted by Golden Boy Promotions, was voted “Prospect of the Year” by the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame committee. Please join Blair Cobbs along with many other boxing greats this Friday when the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame hosts it’s meet and greet event at Caesars Palace.

“It’s an honor to be voted Prospect of the Year by the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame,” said an enthused Blair Cobbs. “I’ve worked very hard to get to this point in my career. I want to thank my manager Greg Hannley for guiding me, and his support throughout my career has been crucial to my success. I also want to thank Golden Boy Promotions and my family and friends for believing in me.”

“Blair Cobbs is a talented fighter with a bright future,” said Greg Hannley, president of Prince Ranch Boxing who manages Cobbs. “I’m ecstatic that the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame committee is honoring Blair with this award. Blair exemplifies all the good traits a prize fighter should have. I’m honored to be his manager.”

See Also

Cobbs, who resides in Las Vegas, NV, by way of Philadelphia, is trained by two-time world champion Bones Adams. In his last fight, Cobbs scored a 2nd round knockout over Emmanuel Valadez, a fight that took place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

For more information on the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame and their upcoming events please visit www.NVBHOF.com. Their Meet & Greet/Fan Experience will take place this Friday August 17, 2018, followed by their 2018 6th Annual Induction Dinner on Saturday August 18, 2018. Click links above to purchase tickets.