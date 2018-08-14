Top Rank wins Hooker-Saucedo Purse Bid

TwitterFacebook

14 August 2018
maurice hooker
The purse bid for the mandatory bout between World Boxing Organization (WBO) Junior Welterweight World Champion Maurice Hooker (24-0-3, 16 KOs), of Texas, and first-ranked Alex Saucedo (28-0, 18 KOs), from Oklahoma, was held today at the WBO central offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Top Rank won the rights for the fight with a successful bid of $ 1.625 millions. Top Rank Vice President Carl Moretti, personally presented the winning bid. The fight is scheduled for November in Oklahoma.

Matchroom Boxing also participated in the purse bid and was represented by Dino Duva.

The WBO exhorted both Top Rank and other promoters to submit their boxers to doping controls, not only immediately prior to and after the title fights, but throughout the entire training phase of both combatants.

