Gennady Golovkin wants early KO of Canelo Alvarez, blames him for losing IBF belt

When unified middleweight champion Gennady “Triple G” Golovkin 38-0 (34) finally gets his hands on Saul “Canelo” Alvarez 49-1-2 (34) next month there will be just one thing on his mind: knocking him out, and doing it early.

“We have two different styles of boxing,” said Golovkin in comments published by Sky Sports. “I have a completely different style of boxing.

“What I believe and hope that in this upcoming fight, we’ll come to this style of boxing which allows us to finish this fight early.”

The Mexican matinee idol put the lone blemish on Golovkin’s ledger when he held the Kazakh bomber to a split draw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada last September.

The return bout scheduled for May was cancelled after Alvarez returned two dirty drug tests for the banned substance clenbuteral in February.

Golovkin, 36, went on to face career junior middleweight Vanes Martirosyan who he stopped in two one-sided rounds at the StubHub Center in Carson, California. The fight cost him his IBF middleweight title after the New Jersey-based sanctioning body refused to approve the fight.

Promoter Tom Loeffler believes that there is history on the line for the winner of the rematch, due to take place back at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 15.

“This is a legacy fight for both guys,” said Loeffler. “If GGG wins this fight or retains his title, he breaks Bernard Hopkins‘ legendary record. Nobody thought anyone would break that record of 20 title defences in the middleweight division.

“If ‘Canelo’ wins the fight, all of sudden not only is he the best middleweight now, he’s in discussion for the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport of boxing.”

According to Loeffler, Golovkin blames Alvarez, 28, for the circumstances that saw him stripped of his IBF belt.

“He’s going to unify the titles that we worked so hard to put together,” continued the promoter.

“That’s another reason why GGG took this personal, because of Canelo’s cancellation of the May 5 fight, the IBF ended up stripping him. He’s always wanted to unify the titles, so he’s not happy with ‘Canelo’ at this point.”