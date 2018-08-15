Oscar De La Hoya calls on Errol Spence Jr to move up two divisions to face Saul “Canelo” Alvarez

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions has flagged his interested in matching his marquee fighter Saul “Canelo” Alvarez 49-1-2 (34) with undefeated IBF welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr 24-0 (21).

The 28-year-old southpaw would be expected to move up a full two weight classes to middleweight if he wants to pursue the fight with the popular Mexican.

“Canelo is always willing to fight the best,” De La Hoya told Fighthub in an interview. “I believe a fighter like Errol Spence Jr can come up a couple of weight divisions and challenge a fighter like Canelo and that’ll be a super fight, but you have to come and talk to us because we know how to stage that type of event.”

Spence recently found himself in the media when WBC and IBF lightweight champion Mikey Garcia, who has fought as high as 140-pounds, announced his desire to more up to welterweight to fight him.

Before the fight can happen Alvarez will need to recover from his fight against Kazakh wrecking machine Gennady “GGG” Golovkin 38-0-1 (34) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 15.

Alvarez held the 36-year-old unified middleweight champion to a controversial draw when the pair met at the same venue almost a year ago, prompting calls for a rematch that was due to take place in May.

The 28-year-old Mexican was forced to withdraw when he was banned from boxing for six months by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after he failed two drug tests conducted in February. The Alvarez team blamed contaminated beef for his high readings of the banned substance clenbuterol.

“We would really make that a super event with Canelo and Spence,” De La Hoya said. ”Obviously first thing is first. Spence has his plans and Canelo has our plans, so we’ll see what happens in the future.

“I’m hoping I get that knock on the door from Spence and he wants to be involved in a major pay-per-view.”