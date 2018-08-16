Josh Warrington plans to challenge Carl Frampton if he defeats Luke Jackson at Windsor Park on Saturday night

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 27-0 (6) has firmed as the short-price favourite to be the next opponent for interim WBO featherweight champion Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 25-1 (14) providing the Belfast boxer gets past unheralded Australian Luke ‘Action’ Jackson 16-0-1 (7) at Windsor Park this Saturday night.

Promoter Frank Warren revealed that Leeds’ Warrington will be part of the broadcast for this weekend’s fight that is expected to draw a live crowd of around 25,000 parochial fans.

“Josh will be at Windsor Park sharing his insights with BT Sport viewers and I wouldn’t bet against the pair sharing a few words with each other after the final bell,” the veteran promoter was quoted by Irish-Boxing.com.

“I don’t want to tempt fate because Carl has got a job to do against Luke Jackson, who is a hungry, unbeaten fighter with world title ambitions of his own.”

Jackson is a substantial underdog with most bookmakers listing the unbeaten Tasmanian a 15-1 chance to spring the upset but Warren insists the two-weight world champion is not overlooking his opponent.

“I don’t for one minute believe that Carl would consider taking any opponent lightly because he is too much of a professional, but he will need to be on his guard because upsets do happen as we were reminded last December when James Degale came unstuck on his homecoming against Caleb Truax,” said Warren, referring to the 32-year-old southpaw’s majority decision loss to the then-unknown American that cost him his IBF super middleweight world title in front of his home crowd two weeks prior to last Christmas.

“You just cannot afford an off night in this game,” he added.

Warrington, 27, claimed the IBF strap in a boilover last May when he outpointed the highly-fancied Lee Selby 26-2 (9) by split decision at the Elland Road Football Ground in Leeds. Selby was making the sixth defence of the strap he won against previously undefeated world champion Evgeny Gradovich three years earlier.

Warren is banking on no surprises in Saturday night’s main event.

“It is no secret that we would like to match Carl and Josh together because that really would be a fight for the fans and one you would be confident of bringing about a thriller,” he said.