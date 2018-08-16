Ruben Villa Returns to Action Aug. 24 from Omega Products in Corona, CA

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Ruben Villa (12-0, 5 KOs), one of the rising talents in the featherweight division, takes to the ring for the fourth time this year on Friday, Aug. 24 from Omega Products International in Corona, Calif.

The southpaw from Salinas, Calif. battles well tested veteran Jose Santos Gonzalez (23-6, 13 KOs) of Mexico in the “Locked n’ Loaded” 8-round main event.

Villa, 21, has fought veterans before, specifically Ernesto Guerrero and German Meraz. The seasoned Gonzalez poses a threat in the sense that he’s been in the ring against current bantamweight title holder Zolani Tete, and unbeaten contender Duke Micah.

“These are the types of fights that help you grow into a better fighter,” said Villa, who is managed by Danny Zamora. “We have a smart game plan in place. I’m naturally bigger than him so we’ll use that to our advantage.”

Villa, a two-time national Golden Gloves champion, is coming off an impressive sixth round knockout of Ricardo Lopez in June. The talented featherweight showed off his finishing ability by out boxing Lopez until the knockout moment presented itself.

“I was landing solid punches in every round,” remarked Villa after the fight. “I knew I would be able to take him out. I wore him down and in the sixth, I just let me hands go and I caught him with a lot of heavy punches.”

Villa is promoted by Banner Promotions and Thompson Boxing.

All fights will be live streamed on TB Presents: Locked n’ Loaded via Thompson Boxing Facebook page and ThompsonBoxing.com.

The livestream starts at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11:00 p.m. ET with Beto Duran as the blow-by-blow announcer and Steve Kim providing expert, color commentary.

Photo by Carlos Baeza / Thompson Boxing