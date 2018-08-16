WBA Title Fight Set for Fight Club OC Show

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Costa Mesa, CA; History will be made in a week as the first every Championship Fight on a Fight Club OC show will take place when 2012 Rio Olympic Bronze Medal winner Murodjon Akhmadaliev faces Ramon Contreras for the vacant WBA Super Bantamweight Intercontinental Championship Belt on the Thursday, August 23rd edition of Fight Club OC.

Amateur Standout Akhmadaliev Goes For WBA Title on 8/23.

And what a match up it will for fans in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA, as Akhmadaliev at 3-0 (2KO’s) was not only the Olympic Bronze Medal winner in 2012 for his native Uzbekistan but also the 2015 World Amateur Champion. He will face without a doubt his toughest test to date meeting the current WBA Fedebol Super Bantamweight Champion Ramon Contreras from Chile who brings a 15-6 record with six knockouts. The winner could have a shot at a 2019 date with current World Champion Daniel Roman, so a lot is at stake on August 23rd.

Fans from around the world can watch this title fight as well as the entire six bout card will be show on Facebook Live.

See Also

Tickets for the August 23rd Fight Club OC show all priced at $60 are available online at www.socafights.com.