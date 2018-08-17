Andrew Cancio vs Dardan Zenunaj Official Weights

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Cancio vs. Zenunaj is a 10-round super featherweight fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.” The fights will take place on Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. Doors to the Special Events Center will open at 5:00 p.m. PT. The first fight begins at 6:00 p.m. PT. ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes will air the fights beginning at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT. ESPN3 will live stream the fights beginning at 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the event are on sale and start at $25. Tickets will be available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino box office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or by purchasing online at www.fantasyspringsresort.com.

