Official “Homecoming” weights from Worcester, MA

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The official weigh-in was held today at Grille 57 for tomorrow night’s “Homecoming, presented by Granite Chin Promotions in association with Rivera Promotions Entertainment, at The Palladium in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Below are the official weights:

MAIN EVENT – MIDDLEWEIGHTS (8)

“El Gallo” Jose Antonio Rivera (41-6-1, 24 KOs), Worcester, MA 159 lbs.

Larry “Slomoshun” Smith (10-37-1, 7 KOs), Dallas, Texas 155 1/2 lbs.

See Also

CO-FEATURE – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHTS (6)

Kendrick Ball, Jr. (9-1-2, 6 KOs), Worcester, MA 162 lbs.

Fabian Valdez (2-3, 0 KOs), Cananea Sonora, Mexico 171 lbs.

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS (6)

Khiary Gray (15-4, 11 KOs), Worcester, MA 154 lbs.

Antonio Chaves Fernandez (9-33, 4 KOs), Brockton, MA 153 lbs.

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)

Wilfredo Pagan (4-0, 2 KOs), Southbridge, MA 150 lbs.

Engelberto “Guarura” Valenzuela (11-14, 3 KOs), Agua Prieta, Mexico 156 lbs.

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHTS (4)

Joshua Orta (pro debut), Springfield, MA 129 lbs.

Edwin Rosado (1-7-1, 1 KO), Worcester, MA 132.6 lbs.

WELTERWEIGHTS (4)

Eslih Owusu (pro debut), Worcester, MA 149 lbs.

Bryan “The Brick” Abraham (6-30-2, 6 KOs), Schenectady, NY 148 lbs.

JUNIOR MIDDLEWEIGHTS (4)

Jose Angel “KO” Ortiz (4-1-3-1, 1 KO), Springfield, MA 159 lbs.

Patrick Leal (0-4), Somerville, MA 156 lbs.

(All fights & fighters subject to change)

WHAT: “Homecoming” professional boxing event

WHEN: Friday, August 17, 2018

WHERE: The Palladium, Worcester, MA

PROMOTER: Granite Chin Promotions in association with Rivera Promotions

Entertainment

TICKETS: $75.00 (ringside) and $45.00 (general admission), are on sale and

available to purchase at www.ThePalladium.net or the Palladium box

office (general admission only), or by contacting Jose Rivera

(elgallojar@gmail.com/508.864.6954), AJ Rivera

(anthoneerivera@gmail.com/774.272.2269) or any of the fighters.

DOORS OPEN: 6:00 p.m, ET

FIRST BOUT: 7:00 p.m. ET

OTHER: Event sponsors include Lundgren Honda, Elm Wealth Group, Atty. Maria M. Rivera-Cotto, Championsofhealth@USANA.com, Chieftain Liquors, Centro Las America, Baystate Savings Bank, Pamela Laporte Realty, Worcester Vocero, ChrisFIT Xperience and Grille 57 (hosting the official weigh in and after party).

.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Spina Bifida Association of Greater New England.