James Toney confirmed for fourth Box Fan Expo

12-Time world champion James “Lights Out” Toney has confirmed that that he will appear and hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the fourth Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday September 15, 2018 from 10am to 5pm, during Mexican Independence Day weekend. The Boxing Expo will also coincide with the highly anticipated rematch between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin, that will take place later that evening at the T-Mobile Arena.

Toney will make his 3rd appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and also have merchandise for fans to enjoy. Boxing Fans will have an opportunity to also take pictures with this legend at the James Toney Promotions Booth. More info at: https://www.jamestoney.com/

Toney is a former IBF middleweight, super middleweight and cruiserweight world champion. He has been regarded as one of the greatest defensive fighters of his era and was unbeaten in his first 46 contests bouts. Toney has fought at the elite level for more than three decades and is a sure first ballot Hall of Famer. Toney holds notable wins over Michael Nunn, Reggie Johnson, Mike McCallum, Iran Barkley, Vassily Jirov,and Evander Holyfield. With over 90 pro fights in his career, not once has he ever been knocked out and no referee has ever had to save him or stop a fight while competing. Toney was also awarded Ring Magazine and Boxing Writers Association of America Fighter of the Year 1991 and comeback fighter of the year 2003.

Toney Joins Mayweather Promotions, WBC, WBA, Thomas Hearns, David Benavidez, José Benavidez, Badou Jack, Mia St.John, Jessie Vargas, Erik Morales and Fernando Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo.

About Box Fan Expo

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to meet-and- greet boxing superstars of today, current and former world champions, legends of the sport and other boxing celebrities. Fans can expect to experience various interactions such as autograph and photos sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, pictures with the Ring Card Girls, Live DJ Music, chance to win prizes, purchase merchandise and memorabilia from different booths Exhibitors, “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”. You won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last three Expos such as Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Marco Antonio Barrera, Roy Jones Jr., Marcos Maidana, Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Mikey Garcia , Mia St.Johns, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Abner Mares, Jorge Linares, Brandon Rios and many more…

Exhibitors such as boxing gear, apparel, new equipment’s, energy drinks, alcohol, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans, media and the boxing industry.

