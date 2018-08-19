TwitterFacebook

Mykal Fox to take on former world champion DeMarcus Corley on CBS Sports Network

19 August 2018
King's Promotions
The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tonight, undefeated junior welterweight prospect, Mykal “The Professor” Fox will battle former world champion DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley in a ten-round bout at The Maryland Live Casino in Hanover, Maryland.

The fight, between the Beltway area rivals will be televised live on CBS Sports Network beginning at 9 PM ET.

Fox (17-0, 4 KOs) of Forestville, Maryland will be taking on his toughest challenge and biggest name in his four-year career.

At 22 years-old, Fox has been coming along very nicely as he continues to ascent up the prospect lists in the junior welterweight division.

Standing 6’4″ inches, Fox will have a nine-inch height advantage over the 83-fight vetearn, Corley.

“This is the next progression in Mykal’s development,” said Fox’s promoter, Marshall Kauffman of King’s Promotions. “Mykal has been coming a long nicely, and we feel he is ready for a guy like Corley. I don’t care what Corley’s age or record says, he is still a dangerous guy who has defeated undefeated guys and prospects over the past couple years. This will be great experience for Mykal, and with a win, He will be ready for bigger fights going forward.”

