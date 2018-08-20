Billy Joe Saunders speaks out about Nando’s fracas with heavyweight Deontay Wilder

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBO middleweight titleholder Billy Joe Saunders 26-0 (12) has spoken out about his restaurant scuffle with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39) and his entourage as the Belfast Nando’s where the incident took place have revealed they are assisting police with their investigation into the matter.

The undefeated 28-year-old southpaw was involved in one of the more bizarre stories to emerge from this weekend’s fights from Windsor Park in Belfast when he clashed with Wilder’s group over comments he had made on social media labelling the 6-foot-7 American a racist.

The argument escalated from there with Saunders pitching a piece of chicken in Team Wilder’s direction before hoofing it out of the restaurant at double-speed.

See Also

“I just went to say hello and how are you,” Saunders explained to iFL TV. “Next thing you know, he tried to be the bully, so I beat him up with a chicken.

“Tyson [Fury, Wilder’s next opponent] is gonna smash him up for it though. I spoke to Tyson. When they fight, Tyson’s gonna do the job on him. Nah, it’s all fun and games.”

Video footage of the incident published online at ThaBoxingVoice shows the Bronze Bomber questioning why Saunders had previously called him a “racist c@%t” with Saunders admitting that he did.

The heavyweight got to his feet to confront WBO 160-pound champion, with his entourage stepping in between the pair. Saunders then threw something in the direction of Wilder, variously reported as everything from “half a chicken” down to a chicken wing.

Saunders shows a good turn of speed as he exits the restaurant, post-haste, pursued by members of Wilder’s “Bomb Squad”.

“It’s no good somebody who boxes at 11st 6lbs standing up to a man who’s 6-foot-7 with about eight minders around him,” continued Saunders.

“I had a new pair of trainers, I burnt the soles of them out! I was sharpish getting out of there.”

The genesis of the beef can be traced back to comments made by Wilder at a press conference ahead of his victory over Luis Ortiz, when he said: “Eddie Hearn is just another white man milking a black man, that is all.”

Saunders told iFL TV at the time: “He is a racist c@%t, I think. I personally think he is. Questions about promoters using fighters, he’s got a bit of a chip on his shoulder.

“When I read them I thought, you can’t be saying that. I’ve got mates from all different nationalities and you can’t come out and say that. It’s unprofessional.”

On what would have happened if he and Wilder had come to blows, Saunders joked: “I was ready to give a punch, but if I’d have given one, I’d have been gone.”

Meanwhile Nando’s have revealed that they are working closely with local police who are investigating the incident at the Dublin Road restaurant.

When asked to comment on the disturbance directly a spokesperson for Nando’s replied: “We’re not able to comment as we’re helping police with their enquiries.”

Saunders is due to make the fourth defence of his WBO strap against American Demetrius Andrade 25-0 (16) at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on October 20.