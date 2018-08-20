Carl Frampton eyeing off £2m payday against Josh Warrington after Luke Jackson victory at Windsor Park

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former two-weight world champion Carl “The Jackal” Frampton 26-1 (15) is headed for a possible career-high payday when he challenges IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 27-0 (6) later this year.

The 31-year-old Belfast boxer cleared the way for the big all-UK showdown with his ninth round stoppage of Australia’s Luke Jackson 16-1 (7) at Belfast’s Windsor Park on Saturday night.

The venue for the fight is expected to be the 22,000 seat Manchester Arena in late November or early December and will be broadcast on BT Sport’s new pay-for-view platform. With the additional pay-per-view revenue factored in Frampton could stand to earn as much as £2m.

See Also

“Carl and Josh Warrington is a dream fight,” said promoter Frank Warren to Independent.ie. “They’re both at the top of their game, they both have that will to win, you’re going to see something special – it’s going to be the best domestic fight for many, many years and it will happen before the end of the year.”

Warren is keen to press ahead with the fight before Christmas so that the demands of a mandatory title defence don’t become an issue.

“The guys want the fight, this is the best fighting the best and the fans will love it and I think it says a lot about them that they want it and I’d like think it says a lot about us a promotional company because we could have let the two guys go on their separate ways and defend their titles, but it’s on,” continued Warren.

The 27-year-old Warrington, who claimed the IBF featherweight crown with a minor upset over Lee Selby in May, has a strong supporter base in Leeds.

“It is going to be one of the best atmospheres ever. He has great support and so do I. I think it will be the best atmosphere in world boxing,” said Frampton. “I think it’s a fight that everyone will get excited about. I’m excited about it and so is Josh and the fans are going to get a very good fight.”

Frampton is expecting a tougher challenge from Warrington than he got from Jackson, who he outboxed with relative ease in defence of his interim WBO featherweight title.

“Josh Warrington’s a different task altogether,” said Frampton. “He had the biggest win of his career against Lee Selby. It’s not an easy fight, and it’s a big fight, especially in the UK and Ireland.”