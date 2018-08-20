Heavyweight contender Bryant Jennings climbs off the canvas to stop Alexander Dimitrenko in nine

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

American heavyweight contender Bryant “By-By” Jennings 24-2 (14) scored a ninth round technical knockout victory over Russian veteran Alexander “Sacha” Dimitrenko 41-4 (26) at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City in the United States on Saturday night to keep his dream of a second world title shot alive.

After a slow start the 33-year-old Philadelphian fighter had to climb off the canvas in the fourth round before taking control of the bout and dropping Dimitrenko twice in the eighth. The first knockdown came courtesy of a sweeping left hook, while a combination did the damage the second time around.

In the following frame Jennings nailed the 6-foot-7 Dimitrenko a pair of hard right uppercuts that crumpled the IBF number 11 ranked heavyweight to the canvas. Referee Allen Huggins decided he had seen enough and waved off the contest at 1:56 of round number nine.

With the win Jennings annexed Dimitrenko’s IBF International title and added the vacant NABO heavyweight crown to his collection of belts.

“I was prepared for a tough 12 rounds,” said Jennings, the WBO number eight and WBA number 11 ranked heavyweight contender, after the fight.

“I did what I had to do. I was in great shape. He’s a big dude. He’s not as slow as I thought. I made adjustments and I got the job done.”

Jennings made an unsuccessful bid for the IBF, WBA and WBO world championships in April 2015 when he lost a competitive 12-round unanimous decision to long-reigning world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko at Madison Square Garden in New York. That fight was followed by a seventh round knockout loss to Luis Ortiz for the interim WBA heavyweight title eight months later.

“I’m going to stay in shape,” said Jennings, who has now won five bouts in a row including four stoppages. “I’m ready for a big fight, a title fight.”

The victory over Dimitrenko marks the first ranked boxer that Jennings has faced since his back-to-back losses in 2015.

The 36-year-old Dimitrenko, who boxes out of Hamburg in Germany, was on a three-fight win streak since being stopped in three one-sided rounds by New Zealand’s Joseph Parker in October 2016. This was his first fight for 2018.

Also on the card super middleweight contender Jesse “Hard Work” Hart 25-1 (21) needed just three rounds to demolish Tacoma, WA drawcard Mike Gavronski 24-3-1 (14) and retain his NABF title. The 29-year-old Hart, who lost a razor-thin decision to WBO 168-pound champion Gilberto Ramirez last year, used right hands to drop the 32-year-old Gavronski twice in the third frame, prompting referee Eric Dali to halt the contest at 0:52.

Hart, from North Philadelphia, is the mandatory contender for the WBO title held by undefeated Mexican southpaw Ramirez 38-0 (25) and is looking to enforce a rematch.