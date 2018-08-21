Al Bernstein Back Where it all Began

Chicago Boxing Brotherhood presents the 4th annual Chicago Boxers Reunion, featuring Al Bernstein and Chicago’s past, present & future greats, former Golden Gloves,Olympic and World Champions such as LeeRoy Murphy, Montell Griffin, Alfonzo Ratliff, David Diaz, Oliver McCall, Nate Jones. This event will be Friday, August 31st at Clarence Griffin’s Windy City Boxing 2150 Canalport Ave Chicago, Il. The owner is former WBC Lightheavyweight champ Montell Griffin who opened the gym to carry on his dads legacy. Vince “Rock” Hudson, founder of the event, said, “I’ll do anything in my power to continue the unity of Chicago boxing past, present & future. It’s always a good time getting together with the guys I looked up to as a kid. This will be the 4th annual, but the 8th over all get together I’ve done. We’re excited to finally get Al back here where it began for us all. He’s the Howard Cosell of this generation.”

Special guest speaker Al Bernstein is no stranger to Chicago boxing. One of his first bouts commentated was at the Bismark downtown back when Ernie Terrell was promoter.In 1980 Bernstein joined ESPN as boxing analyst for the Top Rank Boxing series. He stayed at ESPN until 2003, and during that time, he also worked as a reporter for SportsCenter, covering major boxing matches, Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NFL Draft. He wrote and hosted the series Big Fights Boxing Hour for ESPN Classic. In 1988, he won the Sam Taub Award for excellence in boxing broadcasting journalism and in 2012 he was inducted into the International and Nevada Hall of Fame. Since 2003, Bernstein has served as the boxing analyst on Showtime for Showtime Championship Boxing. “I am excited to return home to Chicago to spend time with people who have made the boxing community special in Chicago. I look forward to seeing old friends and making new ones. This should be a great gathering and I am delighted to be at of it.” said Al. Bernstein will be there to sign autographs, take pictures and talk boxing with the many fans that attend. National Speaker/Leader/Pastor Chicago native Toure’ Tyler, now in Bakersfield,Ca, will also speak on giving hope and encouragement to bring unity to the boxing community.

This fan friendly event with your $10 donation will be entertaining for all with food, drinks and fun as well as knowledge for this generation of amateur boxers.

For more information call 818-631-8937