Andrew Moloney wants Khalid Yafai after Luis Concepcion bout

World-rated super flyweight Andrew ‘The Monster’ Moloney 17-0 (10) is on the verge of the biggest fight of his career when he takes on former WBA world champion Luis ‘El Nica’ Concepcion 37-6 (26) in his third fight for the year at the new Bendigo Stadium in the regional Victorian town of Bendigo in Australia on September 8.

The 27-year-old Moloney is ranked WBA number six, IBF number three, WBC number four and WBO number nine in the 115-pound weight class. The Ring magazine and the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board both rate him the ninth best boxer in the world at the weight.

“I know people say this all the time, but this really has been the best training camp of my career,” said Moloney. “We have flown in four international sparring partners for this camp and they have been great in helping me prepare for this fight as all of them have a similar style to Luis Concepcion.”

Moloney and his coach Angelo Hyder have been studying footage of Concepcion’s fights and believe they have the right game plan to defeat the 32-year-old Panamanian.

“Concepcion applies a lot of pressure on his opponents and throws a lot of punches. We realise that I need to be extremely fit for this fight and that is why I am training so hard,” said Moloney.

“Concepcion was the last man to hold the WBA super flyweight title before the current champion Kal Yafai. I want to show everyone what level I am at by beating Concepcion and then we will set our sights on Yafai next.”

Team Moloney initially offered the fight to higher ranked boxers, but were happy when WBA number seven Concepcion accepted the bout.

“We offered all the fighters ranked above me the fight but they declined so I am very happy to be fighting the former champion in Luis Concepcion,” said Moloney.

If Moloney is successful in defeating Concepcion, he is hoping it will create a mandate for a fight with WBA super flyweight champion Khalid Yafai.

“After 17 fights as a professional I feel as though I have done my apprenticeship and I’m now ready to take on the best in the division,” continued Moloney. “It’s no secret that I want my shot at WBA world champion Kal Yafai.”