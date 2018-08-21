Confirmed: Ali Trophy to feature Cruiserweight in Season II

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Comosa AG is delighted to announce that Season II of the World Boxing Super Series and the quest for the Muhammad Ali Trophy will feature the fiercely-competitive cruiserweight division as the third and final weight class.

“Season I paved the way for Aleksandr Usyk to write history and take home the first-ever Muhammad Ali Trophy,” said Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer, Kalle Sauerland.

“The cruiserweight edition of the Ali Trophy gave the world spectacular match-ups in the quarter-finals, fight of the year contenders in the semi-finals and we witnessed Usyk as a pound-for-pound best with his amazing performance in the final. We are really looking forward to continuing the success of this exciting weight class in Season II.”

The eight confirmed cruiserweight will be announced over the next days.

“People can expect a very strong line-up,” said Sauerland.

“There will be some remarkable names from Season I, the highest ranked challengers and as always in the World Boxing Super Series a huge geographic spread. We now have all three weight classes in place and we cannot wait to share the Ali Trophy action with the whole world!”