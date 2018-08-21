Jordan Platt ready for debut

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Jordan Platt reckons his September 15 showdown with Mohamed Mahmoud will be the first ‘derby day’ of many at the Plymouth Guildhall.

The two super lightweights clash in a four-rounder which might not be for the faint of heart when the opening bell goes.

They will clash on BCB Promotions’ next offering at the venue, on a show which has been titled ‘Revenge or Repeat.’

Platt is determined to record a hat-trick of pro successes at the Guildhall in bout four, looking to bounce back from his first paid defeat.

The 36-year-old travelled to the Doncaster Dome to face the also unbeaten James Flint and was floored in the fourth round, where the referee called a halt to proceedings.

The Cornwallian is a product of Launceston Boxing Club and hails from the town, not turning over until the relatively late age of 35.

He holds a memorable result from amateur level over Plymouth’s Darren Townley, now likewise a pro and still in the same weight category.

He now takes on the winless but durable Mahmoud, who was born in the Sudan, and can see more derby ding dongs being staged in the future.

Platt said: “I’ve been looking at Mahmoud for a while and I think it will be a good fight. He hasn’t got the best record on paper, but it doesn’t do him justice.

“I’m trained by Des Charnock, he’s with Carl Robson and our two gyms work closely together. Despite that, I’d never sparred with Mahmoud and that made me think a bit.

“Being at the same weight, it’s an easy match to make and a competitive one for us both at this early stage of our pro careers.

“He’s from Plymouth, I’m across the border in Cornwall so it’s a local derby and I can’t imagine it’s the last one the promoter will be trying to make. The fan interest is there.

“I’m a ticket seller, so I class this as my home show. Mahmoud is the one from Plymouth, but I’ll have the bigger support.

“I love a feud with local lads and I had some good ones in the amateurs. Me and Townley had a fantastic scrap.

“He put me down, in the first round, with a body shot and I gave him two standing eight counts. I got the win on points – and it was unanimous!

“I hope it won’t be quite as eventful against Mahmoud, but I knew he’ll be coming to beat me. I need the victory, as much as he does, because I lost my last one.

“I boxed away, as I so fed up at pull outs on home shows, and got stopped for being silly in the last round. I’ve got a habit of mixing it up too much sometimes.

“I’ve got to get my hand raised this time, however possible. I’ve put that defeat behind me, but this would draw a line under it.”

The main event at the Guildhall will see Plymouth’s Des Newton and Henry Janes clash in a rematch for the British Challenge lightweight title.

There will be plenty of other local talent on show for the September 15 bill, with six bouts already confirmed for the under-card.

Devon-based Spaniard Cristian Hoskin Gomez is approaching his half century of pro bouts and has previously won the British Challenge middleweight title at the Guildhall.

Townley features looking for a ninth from 10 outings as a super lightweight paid performer. ‘The Terminator’ won an eight-rounder on February 9 at the Guildhall.

Launceston’s Wes Smith has three successes under those lights to his credit, along with a draw away from home, in the super lightweight ranks.

DP Carr, from Sidcup in Kent, and Paul Roberts, of Chard in Somerset, will make the trip to Devon to occupy the home corner at lightweight and super bantam respectively.

Tickets are on sale now, priced at £35 or £60 ringside, and can be purchased by calling 07958 398 355. Doors open at 6.30pm on fight night, with the first bell expected for 7.30pm.