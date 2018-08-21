Luke Jackson posts picture of injuries sustained in Carl Frampton bout, says “you don’t play boxing!”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Australian battler Luke ‘Action’ Jackson 16-1 (7) has revealed the injuries he sustained in his ninth round stoppages loss to Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 26-1 (15) at Windsor Park in Belfast on Saturday night.

Jackson posted a post-fight picture of himself on social media showing his right eye swollen closed with various marks and swelling spreading across much of his face.

But these were just the surface wounds.

“You don’t play boxing!” wrote Jackson, before detailing his injuries.

“Two perforated ear drums – left ear in round 3, right ear in round 6 and then the body shot in round 8.”

The 33-year-old Tasmanian was nothing if not game against the classy former two-division world champion from Belfast. He kept pressing for the entire fight but ultimately couldn’t match the punch output and precision of Frampton, who was fighting in front of an estimated home crowd of 25,000 parochial fans at Northern Ireland’s national stadium.

“I wanted to finish the fight but I respect my coach and my team’s decision,” continued Jackson. “I’ll live to fight another day.”

Frampton was always going to be a big step up in class for Jackson, but one that he said he felt ready for before the fight. Solid wins over faded former world title contenders Silvester Lopez and John Mark Apolinario were simply not enough to prepare the former Australian Olympic boxing captain for the type of onslaught he faced at Windsor Park.

Earlier in the week Jackson was unapologetic about taking on the insurmountable challenge.

“I put it all on the line, worked my ass off and went to the lion’s den, took a shot and missed,” said Jackson. “I will never apologise for looking adversity in the face and backing myself.”