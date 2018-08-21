Middleweight Connor Coyle has voluntarily relinquished his NBA Intercontinental Middleweight Title & William Silva has voluntarily relinquished his NBA Lightweight World Title

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

In a surprising about-face, Middleweight Connor Coyle has voluntarily relinquished his NBA Intercontinental Middleweight Title and William Silva has voluntarily relinquished his NBA Lightweight World Title.

“We were notified by Coyle’s and Silva’s promoter Fire Fist Boxing Promotions that they have chosen to go a different direction. The Promoter notified the NBA via email in early July. Fire Fist was made aware of champion obligations regarding defense of the belt, resulting in Fire Fist Promotions deciding to voluntarily vacate the titles,” said Damon Gonzales, President of the NBA.

Connor Coyle (8-0, 3 KO’s) from Derry, Ireland won the NBA Intercontinental Middleweight Title against Danny Pastrana on June 16, 2018.

William Silva (25-2, 15 KO’s) from Plant City, Florida won the NBA Lightweight World Title on March 3, 2018 against Rogelio Casarez.

We wish both of the fighters the best as they continue their pugilistic career.