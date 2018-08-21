Russia’s Umar Salamov to Face Germany’s Denis Liebau in Explosive Light Heavyweight Clash on September 5 in Grozny

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

On Wednesday, September 5, fearless Russian light heavyweight contender Umar Salamov (21-1, 16 KOs) will risk his IBF #11 and WBO #15 rankings when he takes on treacherous KO puncher Denis Liebau (23-2, 21 KOs) of Frankfurt Germany, for the WBO International Light Heavyweight Championship.

The explosive 10-round showdown will be held in the Amphitheater at the five-star Grozny City Hotel in Salamov’s hometown of Grozny, Russia, and televised live in Russia on Match TV.

Eager for a shot at the world championship, Salamov has lately been honing his craft at the world-famous Kronk Gym in Detroit, while issuing public challenges to dangerous world champions Eleider Alvarez (WBO) and Dmitry Bivol (WBA). He was last seen in the ring in June, winning the IBF North American Championship by scoring an impressive ninth-round knockout over Brian Howard, live on Showtime.

“I love training in Detroit,” said Salamov. “I am excited to be back in the ring fighting for the prestigious WBO International belt. I’ve already held this title and I feel it belongs to me. I am the best light heavyweight in the world and look forward to proving that point in an impressive way on September 5, in front of my hometown fans.

Already known for going right at every hard-punching opponent he faces, Salamov says he’s going to be even more relentless against Liebau.

“I will be looking for another knockout,” he said. “Working with Head Trainer Javan “Sugar” Hill Stewart and my co-trainer Rick Philips has taught me so many new things. I am in incredible shape and I feel like it is impossible to beat me right now.”

“Umar’s world-class experience, skills and now a world class training regimen make him one of the best light heavyweights in the world,” said Salamov’s co-promoter, Dmitriy Salita (along with Kazbek Aslambekov of KA-Promotions). “Umar is facing a real experienced challenger in Denis Liebau, but I know he is poised for an impressive victory. He wants to make a statement and put the names in the division on notice. I know that he will put his skill set on display and will be impressive September 5.”

About Salita Promotions

Salita Promotions was founded in 2010 by Dmitriy Salita, a professional boxer and world-title challenger who saw the need for a promotional entity to feature boxing’s best young prospects and established contenders in North America and around the world. Viewers watching fighters on worldwide television networks including Showtime, ESPN, Spike TV, Universal Sports Network and MSG have enjoyed Salita Promotions fight action in recent years. We pride ourselves on offering our fighters opportunities inside and outside the ring. Salita Promotions looks forward to continuing to grow and serve the needs of fight fans around the globe.