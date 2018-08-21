Tyson Fury lashes out at Dillian Whyte after being labelled a coward on social media

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 27-0 (19) has given Dillian Whyte 24-1 (17) a spray on social media after the WBC number one ranked contender labelled him a coward.

After the weekend announcement that Fury would face WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 40-0 (39) in Las Vegas later this year, Whyte lashed out on his Instagram account labelling them both an “embarrassing bunch of cowards” along with the hashtag #clowns.

In response to the post from the Brixton ‘Body Snatcher’ Fury hit back with a scathing assessment of his own.

“Cowards??? It could’ve been you!!! But som1 didn’t want to fight the final eliminator vs [Luis] Ortiz did u coward???” stated Fury, 30, on his own Instagram account just days after defeating former world title challenger Francesco Pianeta on the undercard of Carl Frampton versus Luke Jackson at Belfast’s Windsor Park on Saturday night.

“So that’s why your not fighting Wilder. Also let’s face facts here, u struggled with @derekchisora_ & u should of lost that by at least 4 rounds, then @joeboxerparker nearly knocked u out in round twelve.”

Whyte was lucky to squeak by Dereck Chisora in their December 2016 bout, winning a razor-thin split decision victory by scores of 115-113, 114-115 and 115-114.

In his last fight in July the 30-year-old Whyte had to drag himself up off the canvas to survive a final round assault from former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker.

But Fury didn’t stop there.

“U ran away from @whiterhino_21 all night! What have you ever achieved, ow I remember u got sparked by @anthony_joshua for the British title didn’t u!!!” continued Fury.

Whyte defeated David ‘White Rhino’ Allen by virtual shutout in July 2016 seven months after being stopped by TKO7 at the hands of current IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 21-0 (20) in a fight for the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles.

“The facts are your just a dosser for @eddiehearn hoping u might get something from the leftovers of @anthony_joshua plate. & remember who your talking to the Gypsyking the man who has done everything that you could only dream of.”

In his final sign-off, Fury added: “Enjoy being a work man for Eddie.”