Amir Khan wants Manny Pacquiao in stadium fight after Samuel Vargas bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Just weeks out from his fight against Samuel Vargas, former junior welterweight titleholder Amir Khan has his sights set on a huge stadium fight in the UK before he finishes his career.

“I really do believe I am one of the few who can sell out a stadium in the UK,” said Khan in an interview with Bad Left Hook. “It’s more than just the stadium, it’s the personality and person who sells that fight and it’s the dance partner, as well.”

And it’s no surprise who the Bolton banger has in mind for the assignment.

“A Manny Pacquiao fight would be massive, anywhere in the world,” he said. “He is a good fighter, a slick fighter, he’s a huge name in boxing and I am sure if he came to the UK, the UK fans would want to come and see him.”

A Pacquiao vs Khan bout is contingent on the Briton getting past Vargas in Birmingham, England on September 8. It will be Khan’s second bout this year after two-years on the sidelines following his savage one-punch KO loss to Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez at a 155-pound catchweight for the WBC middleweight title.

Pacquiao is currently courting promotional offers from Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing that would see his fights be broadcast on the streaming service DAZN and former promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank who has an exclusive content deal with streaming service ESPN+.

Hearn promotes Khan while Arum has rights to pound-for-pound level fighters Vasyl Lomachenko and Terence Crawford.

Khan 32-4 (20) will be hoping Pacquiao chooses the Matchroom package to give him any chance of what he envisages would be the biggest fight of his career.