Josh Warrington chomping at the bit to get his hands on Carl Frampton

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Leeds boxer Josh Warrington 27-0 (6) is looking forward to challenging himself against Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 26-1 (15) after the Ulsterman dominated Australian Luke Jackson 16-1 (7) in their Windsor Park dust-up on Saturday night.

Warrington, 27, was ringside at Northern Ireland’s national stadium to get a close-up look at his future opponent as promoter Frank Warren of Queensberry Promotions announced the fight would take place before the end of the year.

In an interview with the BBC, Warrington spoke of his desire to challenge himself against the impressive Frampton.

“I’ve come here to look at a potential fight with Carl and you want to test myself against the best, and Carl is one of the best,” said Warrington, who claimed the IBF featherweight title in a mild upset over Lee Selby in May.

“Let’s have it right. I have not come over here to have an Ulster breakfast and look at the Titanic museum, I’ve come here to look at a potential fight with Carl and you want to test myself against the best – and Carl is one of the best.

“It was a good lively atmosphere, I have been to Belfast a number of times to watch Carl and some of the other boys as well. It’s nice to come over they produce a good atmosphere and they make you feel welcome.”

While Belfast’ Frampton dominated Jackson en route to a ninth round stoppage, Warrington wasn’t overly impressed by the performance.

“When Luke Jackson got in the ring I kind of felt like he was a beaten man already,” said Warrington. He looked like a rabbit caught in the head lights, he looked a lot smaller than I thought he was, but that’s not taking anything away from Carl.

“Carl picked his body shots really well and I think after round 5 it was just a matter of time it was lambs to the slaughter.”