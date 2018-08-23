TwitterFacebook

Brandon Robinson to now take on Ernest Amuzu on Friday, September 14th

23 August 2018
King's Promotions
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Brandon Robinson will now take on veteran Ernest Amuzu in the eight-round super middleweight main event that will headline a great night of action on Friday, September 14th at The 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The nine-bout card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Robinson of Philadelphia has a record of 10-1 with seven knockouts.

See Also

The 30 year-old Robinson has won 10 straight fights, and has quickly established himself as one of the top super middleweight prospects in the country. The 2 year-pro is coming off a eight-round unanimous decision over Oscar Riojas on April 6th at the 2300 Arena,

Amuza of Prichard, Alabama by way of Ghana, has an impressive mark of 24-3 with 22 knockouts.

The 35 year-old Amuzu is an eight-year professional, who is coming off a knockout win over David Okai on April 30th in Accra, Ghana

In the co-feature undefeated super feather Anvar Yunusov will take on Angel Monreal in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

Yunusov is a three-time Olympian from his native Tajikstan, competed in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 games.

As a a professional, Yunusov is 3-0 with wins over Justin Savi (30-12-2) and Deo Kizito (3-1).

Monreal of Monterrey, Mexico has a record of 10-10-1 with 3 knockouts.

Monreal, 30, is a nine-year pro and has a career best win over Daniel Reta (4-1).

In his last bout, Monreal lost to Jabar Zayani on August 18, 2017 in Studio City, California.

Also in an eight-round bout, Raeese Aleem (11-0, 5 KOs) of Las Vegas returns to the scene of his best victory to date, when he takes on Alcides Santiago (6-2, 5 KOs) of Arecibo, Puerto Rico in a super bantamweight bout.

Aleem defeated previously undefeated Marcus Bates on April 6th at the 2300 Arena.

Santiago of Arecibo, Puerto Rico has a record of 6-2 with five knockouts.

Like Aleem, Santiago is coming off a win over an undefeated foe. Santiago stopped Bryan Chevallier in two rounds on June 17, 2017 in Caguas, Puerto Rico.

In a six-round welterweight bout, Shyngyskhan Tazhibay (6-0, 2 KOs) of Washington, D.C. battles Yasmani Pedroso (2-4, 1 KO) of Miami, FL.

In four-round bouts:

Jerrod Miner (1-1-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia battles Alejandro Jimenez (2-0, 1 KO) of New Hope, PA in a bantamweight bout.

Crystian Peguero (2-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will take on pro debuting Yueri Andujar of Reading, PA in a featherweight contest.

Bhieem Billups of Philadelphia will make his pro debut over Kenny Hill (0-1) of Moorehead City, North Carolina in a welterweight bout.

Christopher Burgos (0-2-1) of Philadelphia fights Robert Ramos (1-5-1, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA in a super featherweight scrap.

Keeshawn Williams (2-0, 1 KO) of Washington, D.C. will take on an opponent to be named in a junior welterweight bout.

Tickets for this great night of boxing can be purchased at www.2300arena.com for $100, $75 and $50

Read more articles about:

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Skavydis.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US