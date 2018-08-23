KlowdTV to Air Live & Exclusively in the US Mchunu v. Oosthuizen

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

August 21st, 2018 – On Saturday, September 1st, KlowdTV

will present a battle between highly regarded cruiserweights, Thabiso Mchunu and Thomas Oosthuizen in a 12-round bout from The Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, South Africa.

The fight will mark yet another world-class boxing event that KlowdTV is bringing to the fans in the United States.

“This continues a great run of fights that we are excited to bring boxing fans in the United States,” said KlowdTV President, Robert Herring, Sr. “This is another terrific matchup, and we will continue to stream the top fights from around the world. There is a thirst for these fights, and KlowdTV promises to continue to serve up great events.”

Mchunu of Cato Ridge, South Africa has a record of 19-4 with 12 knockouts.

The 30-year-old southpaw has been a player in the cruiserweight division for the better part of the last decade.

He has big wins over Sean Santana (4-1), Daniel Bruwer (21-1-1), and Zack Mwekassa (10-2); also, two wins over Flo Simba (12-2), former world heavyweight title challenger Eddie Chambers (36-3), Olanrewaju Durodola (17-1), and Boniface Kabore (18-3). He stopped Ricards Boloniks in his most recent winning bout on June 23rd.

Mchune lost in his bid for the WBO Cruiserweight title on December 17, 2016, when he was stopped by Oleksandr Usyk.

Oosthuizen of Booksburg, South Africa has an impressive mark of 27-1-2 with 16 knockouts.

The 30-year-old Oosthuizen is a 10 year professional who has a plethora of big victories to his credit, most notably against Semanda Shabane (1-0-1), Jared Lovett (7-0) Cleber Argente Alves (5-1), Saul Roman (32-6), Evert Bravo (15-1-1), Aaron Pryor, Jr. (16-3), Francisco Sierra (24-4-1), Serge Yannick (14-1), Marcus Johnson (21-1), Rowland Bryant (16-1), Former world title challenger Fulgencio Zuniga (25-5), Ezequiel Maderna (20-1), Ryno Liebenberg (16-1), Robert Berridge (26-2-1), and Daniel Bruwer (24-6-1).

Oosthuizen is coming off his 1st professional defeat when he lost by a decision to world title challenger Igor Mikhalkin on May 19, 2017, in Germany.

A full undercard and start time will be announced shortly.

