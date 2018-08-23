KSI betting favourite but Paul’s power should be respected

John lives in UK and loves attending and supporting small hall shows. He lives in England, UK and attends local shows in London. He loves writing about boxing betting and particular likes when an underdog wins against all odds.

All the talk in the fight game at the minute centres around Tyson Fury’s comeback. The former world heavyweight champion took the second stride along the long road to recovery with a weekend win over tough German-based Italian Francesco Pianeta at Windsor Park, Northern Ireland and now looks set to challenge WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in America before the year is out.

The action continues to come at us thick and fast and followers of the domestic scene now turn their attentions to the Manchester Arena where KSI and Logan Paul face-off on Saturday 25th August.

We will have a winner of this fight – the biggest of its kind to date – but who will that be?

See Also

Source: FINDERS BEEPERS via Twitter

KSI Destined for Victory?

Experts in the sport think they know and there has been plenty of opinions flying around in the build-up, almost as many insults fired across at both camps too. There’s plenty for punters to sink their teeth into also with KSI vs Logan Paul Betting Tips, Offers and Predictions building as we approach the first bell.

Bookmakers can’t see past a strong KSI victory and, as a result, have him priced as odds-on favourite with most major firms. 8/11 is the general feeling in the betting ring heading into fight week and traders have held firm despite most of the money coming for the jolly. His price should shorten as he near the first bell.

There is value available to those willing to put in the leg-work and earn it however. Betfred have decided to be a little more ambitious and offer a market best price on this bout following the script, their even money quote the standout. If you are a KSI fan and plan on backing him, it goes without saying you want the best price. £10 on even money returns £20 if KSI wins. £10 on 8/11 will give back £17.27.

There is bigger and better to be had, of course. If you look beyond the fight winner market and into the method of victory pile it’s a little more difficult to nail down a profit as you must predict a points or a KO outcome, but the rewards are far greater. KSI by knockout is 9/5 or the points cheer a juicy 4/1 lure.

Source: Elliot Hackney via Twitter

Don’t Underestimate Paul

The pre-fight betting would suggest opponent Logan Paul is only in Manchester to make up the numbers and do his bit in helping create a decent fight, but that’s not true. The underdog has bite and is more than good enough to turn the tables and win the match.

Boxing – from novice amateurs through to world title level – is famous for shock results and if you reckon we could see another here you’ll be glad of the 11/10 on a Logan Paul victory. Can’t split them? Organisers would surely love the drama of a draw, as would backers on Bet Victor’s 18/1.

Paul brings plenty of power into the ring and a KO/TKO win over KSI is 19/10 second favourite. That’s deemed more likely than him impressing the scoring judges with 6/1 trading for a points verdict.