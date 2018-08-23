Kynoch Boxing Promotions launches

Sam Kynoch has recently launched his own boxing stable Kynoch Boxing Promotions, having been the head of MTK Scotland for the last few years he explained that he felt this was now the time to strike out on his own and what his plans are for his stable of boxers.

“I want to be able to help move Scottish boxing forward and promote the Scottish boxers. There is so much talent out there and I’ll be delighted if I can help some of them get to the levels where they are winning titles. I have a stable of 28 boxers and the time was right to go out on my own, I had a great time with MTK but I wanted to be able to make all my own decisions and now I can. One of the boxers in the stable that I think could go all the way is Dean Sutherland, he is more than capable of winning domestic honours, he is only 19 but with the right dedication he could go to the very top”

“The main difference people can expect from my promotions are that they will be even more Scottish centric. We will have a lot more Scottish Title fights and the fights that people want to see are the ones I will be trying to arrange. We will also have a change in that we will be happy to move into other geographical areas, there are plans to put on shows in Aberdeen and Ayrshire as time moves on. I’ve got 2 venue meetings next week which may see us move in a different direction as well, I plan on having the 4 dinner shows a year and then up to 8 public shows so the activity levels will be higher. The boxers appreciate that as we can keep them busy and that momentum means they will be ready to take opportunities and plan their lives around the fights”

“I’m delighted with the loyalty that I’ve been shown both from the boxers and the boxing industry itself, I think that’s indicative of the fact that I have treated people fairly and with respect over the years”

“The first show will be on the 14th September at the Crown Plaza in Glasgow, tickets have been going well as we have 2 title fights on the night. Paul Kean is fighting Stefan Sanderson for the Scottish Super- Welterweight Title and Marc Kerr will be taking on Jay Byrne for the Celtic Super -Welterweight Title, alongside that we also have 2 exciting guys who will be making their debuts in Sean McKiddie and Barrie McRorie so it should be a great night”

Speaking with Barrie, who trains under Eddie Butcher and he explained what he has been up to in training and what weight category he hopes to compete in.

“My first fight will be at lightweight or possibly super lightweight but I’d like to try and get down to super featherweight or even featherweight so that’s the end game. The guys up at lightweight are massive, I’ve been sparring with Ricky Burns recently and he’s huge so I know the size difference and that I need to come down over time. The good thing about sparring with Ricky is that every time I spar with someone else now I find it easy. Ricky’s jab is like a right hand, he’s so strong. His pace is also unbelievable and he is on top of you every second, I don’t really get the chance to try anything as he doesn’t let up and it’s just like a square go for me. When I go into spar with other people I get the chance to try some of the things he’s teaching me like ring craft and wee silly things I do that he’s telling me how to change. It’s the same things my coach has been picking up on as well and we will change those as we move forward”

“Sam has done really well with all the guys he has worked with and for me, it was an easy choice to stick with him as he will be putting on a lot of shows in Scotland. You know when you are boxing and he is obviously happy to work with other promoters as well so you can get on other shows”

“In terms of my style, I’d say I’m a counter fighter, I like to make people miss and then make them pay for it but in saying that I’ve been working on coming forward a lot more as in these 4 rounder’s I need to be on the front foot all the time. Anyone coming to the show on the 14th will see some excitement as I’m definitely coming forward for that one, I need to be fast and I’m going to try and be as explosive as I can”

Anyone looking for tickets for the show can contact any of the boxers on the show or telephone 07554 377761.