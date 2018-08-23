Mikey Garcia has confirmed for Box Fan Expo

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

4 Division world champion Mikey Garcia has confirmed that that he will appear and hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at the Las Vegas Convention Center for the fourth Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday September 15, 2018 from 10am to 5pm, during Mexican Independence Day weekend. The Boxing Expo will also coincide with the highly anticipated rematch between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez vs Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin, that will take place later that evening at the T-Mobile Arena.

Garcia will make his 2nd appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and also have merchandise for fans to enjoy. Boxing Fans will have an opportunity to also take pictures with this Boxing Superstar and one of the top Pound for Pound best Boxer in the world at the FIGHT LABEL inc Booth. More info: http://www.fightlabel.co.uk/

Mikey Garcia, is an American professional boxer from Mexican descent with a perfect record of 39-0. He is a world champion in four weight classes and a unified lightweight world champion, having held the WBC title since 2017, and the IBF title since July 2018. Previously he held the WBO and Ring magazine featherweight titles in 2013, the WBO junior lightweight title from 2013 to 2014, and the IBF and lineal light welterweight titles from March to April 2018. On July 28, 2018, Garcia defended his WBC lightweight title and took away the IBF belt from Robert Easter Jr with a wide unanimous decision win, which included a third-round knockdown. More than 12,500 fans were on hand at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to witness this incredible achievement.

Garcia is ranked in many organizations amongst some of the best pound for pound Boxers in the world. He is trained by his father Eduardo and his brother, former world champion and one of the top boxing trainers in the world Robert Garcia. A well rounded fighter, Mikey is known as a boxer-puncher with strong fundamentals, formidable punching power, and adaptability.

Garcia joins James Toney, Mayweather Promotions, WBC, WBA, Thomas Hearns, David Benavidez, José Benavidez, Badou Jack, Mia St.John, Jessie Vargas, Erik Morales and Fernando Vargas as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo.

About FIGHT LABEL inc.

FIGHT LABEL inc specialise in unique design of boxing apparel. Thecompany was created by head Designer Sophie Whittam who has 10 years of experience working as a fashion designer. Her ideas are trendy, stylish and gives her clients the edge on the competition.Her custom fight wear designs are tailor made and unlike any other, made with extraordinary materials, bringing fashion into the boxing ring. This is where fighting meets fashion. What ever you can imagine there are no limits to what she can create.

About Box Fan Expo

Box Fan Expo is the ultimate boxing fan experience event, which allows fans to meet-and- greet boxing superstars of today, current and former world champions, legends of the sport and other boxing celebrities. Fans can expect to experience various interactions such as autograph and photos sessions, FaceOff with your favorite boxers, pictures with the Ring Card Girls, Live DJ Music, chance to win prizes, purchase merchandise and memorabilia from different booths Exhibitors, “ALL UNDER ONE ROOF”. You won’t want to miss this must-attend Expo!

Box Fan Expo has been a huge success with fans and boxing industry people. Many boxing stars have attended the last three Expos such as Floyd Mayweather, Mike Tyson, Roberto Duran, Tommy Hearns, Marco Antonio Barrera, Roy Jones Jr., Marcos Maidana, Sergio Martinez, Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Tim Bradley, Deontay Wilder, Amir Khan, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Zab Judah, James Toney, Vinny Pazienza, Mikey Garcia , Mia St.Johns, Leo Santa Cruz, Badou Jack, Terry Norris , Riddick Bowe , Earnie Shavers, Leon Spinks, Danny Jacobs, Abner Mares, Jorge Linares, Brandon Rios and many more…

Exhibitors such as boxing gear, apparel, new equipment’s, energy drinks, alcohol, supplement products, broadcasting media, sanctioning bodies and other companies who wish to participate will once again have a chance to showcase their brand to fans, media and the boxing industry.

